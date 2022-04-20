Abhishek Bachchan to romance Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan haven�t worked together for the longest of time. Till date the duo have worked together in two films � Refugee and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon which released way back in 2000 and 2003 respectively.Though both the films failed to make any impact at the box office, Bebo and Jr Bachchan�s jodi did impress many. And if what we hear isn�t just a rumour then Abhi and Kareena are all set to team up again. Apparently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan�s hubby dearest has signed Abhishek Chaubey�s next directorial venture Udta Punjab and will be paired opposite the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress. Though there has been no official announcement regarding this casting coup, we hear it was Dharma head honcho Karan Johar who suggested Abhishek�s name for the film. In fact, the makers of Udta Punjab approached KJo so that he can help them out with the casting. Well, that�s how the Happy New year actor came into the picture. Let�s hope this piece of information is true because it would be refreshing to see Abhi and Bebo on 70mm after for so long. Don�t you agree guys? Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Udta Punjab also stars Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Initially, Ayushmann Khurrana was supposed to star alongside Bebo but the B-town hunk [caption id="attachment_4864" align="alignnone" width="300"] kareena-abhishek[/caption]