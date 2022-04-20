Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham begin 'Hera Pheri 3' shoot

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan along with John Abraham have started shooting their upcoming comedy film "Hera Pheri 3", a sequel to 2006 film "Phir Hera Pheri". The 39-year-old actor took to photo-sharing mobile application Instagram and posted a picture of Abraham's back and called him "Mumbai Ka Mountain". "Mumbai ka Mountain. Sometimes also known as John Abraham. @the_johnabraham #OnSet #HeraPheri3," Abhishek captioned the pic. The two actors were earlier seen in the 2008 hit bromance "Dostana" and the super-hit "Dhoom" in 2004. "Hera Pheri 3", the third instalment of "Hera Pheri" franchise, is directed by Neeraj Vora. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Kay Kay Menon, Suniel Shetty, Neha Sharma and Esha Gupta. PTI