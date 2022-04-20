Abhinav Kumar Is New IG Police, Garhwal Range

Dehradun (The Hawk): Once again transfers have been carried out in the Police department. Abhinav Kumar who is a 1997 batch IPS officer has been made the IG Garhwal range. He had been holding the charge of P and M, Police headquarters, Ajay Rautela who was presently holding the charge of IG Garhwal range has been made the IG Kumaon. V Murugesan who was back on deputation from CBI New Delhi has been made IG P and M Police headquarters, Uttarakhand.







