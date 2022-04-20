Abhay Deol notes the 'nicest part' of farmers' protest

Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deol is glad that the farmers' agitation has brought people together, across religions and class. The actor is confident the government and the farmers will reach a solution.

"The nicest part of the #farmersprotest? People are united, and not divided, across religious, class, and caste lines," he shared on Instagram along with an image, highlighting diversity of the farmer community.

"I have no doubt the farmers and the government will come to an amicable solution. Soon I hope! #peacfulprotest #united #dialogue #solution," he added.

The image Abhay posted is a sketch showing people of different religions, showing unity.

The farmers' agitation along the borders of Delhi has entered its 12th day on Monday. They are demanding the withdrawal of the newly passed farm laws by the Central government.

Thousands of protesters have blocked the Capital's borders at five points connecting the city to Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. They have also called for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 to raise their voice against the Centre's three farm laws enacted in September during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The farmers are pushing for the scrapping of the laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

—IANS