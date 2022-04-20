Abhay Deol finds it tough to pick 'original' films

Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deol says he is choosy about his films and tries to pick original and out-of-the box scripts. But he says it is tough. "I have always been choosy and try to do stuff which is original and out of (unique from) regular formula films," the actor said here on Thursday at a dance show. "It is tough to do such films nowadays, but I am trying. Let's see what happens," he added. Abhay was seen in last year's release "One By Two", which bombed at the box office. IANS