ABHA cards enhance nationwide patient health record access: Mandaviya

New Delhi (The Hawk): Inaugurating the Ayushmann Bharath Digital Mission (ABDM) services of AIIMS Bibinagar on Sunday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that ABHA cards will improve patient health records' accessibility throughout the nation.

The Central government's ABDM plan, which includes patient registration using QR codes and a Health Management Information System, aims to digitise health data nationwide (HMIS).

HMIS is a piece of software used in hospitals to manage data for a variety of digital services such patient registration, patient queue management, lab information systems, doctors' desks, and OP billing, among others.

Patients who have an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card can access their medical records at any time, anywhere in India, without having to worry about losing them. This would make it easier for them to access their health details on their hands, "Mandaviya congratulated the first-year students and made a statement.

"AIIMS is a renowned institution. People believe that if there is no treatment accessible at AIIMS, then there is no treatment available anywhere else in the entire nation due of its reputation."

Mandaviya examined the AIIMS Bibinagar status report and went to the project's construction site to look at the work in progress.

The freshly admitted 1st year MBBS students of AIIMS Bibinagar participated in a herbal plantation drive as part of the Swacch Bharath Abhiyaan, planting 101 herbal plants.

(Inputs from Agencies)