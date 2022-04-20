Abdullah calls return of Taliban emirate as 'unacceptable' to Afghans under any circumstances

Kabul: The return of the Taliban emirate is unacceptable to Afghans under any circumstances, said Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation on Friday.

According to Tolo News, Abdullah made the remarks at a ceremony on second death anniversary of former Kandahar police chief Gen. Abdul Raziq. He further stressed on the need for unity among the Afghan people adding that violence will not lead the country to peace.

"If there is a thought to reimpose the Taliban emirate on the people after the withdrawal of the international forces, it will not be acceptable for the people of Afghanistan under any circumstances," Abdullah said, as quoted by Tolo News.-

—IANS