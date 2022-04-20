Abdullah Azam's seat in UP Assembly declared vacant

Lucknow: Abdullah Azam, son of SP MP Mohd Azam Khan, has been declared disqualified by the UP Assembly.

Abdullah Azam''s election in 2017 was set aside last year by the Allahabad High Court on a petition that claimed that he was underage at the time of election.

The Election Commission had ordered that his salary should be recovered from him.

The Assembly Secretariat on Thursday declared that the Suar seat in Rampur, held by Abdullah Azam, was now vacant.

Abdullah Azam, his father Mohd Azam Khan and his mother Tanzeen Fatima, were arrested on Wednesday after they surrendered in a Rampur court. All three were shifted to Sitapur district jail on Thursday.

The family has bene arrested in a case related to forgery of the birth documents of Abdullah Azam.

