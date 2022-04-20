Abducted girl gang-raped, killed in Odisha

Odisha: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped and subsequently killed in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Gumandli village within Bamini gram panchayat area of the district on Friday night, the police said.

Locals found the minor's body in a paddy field at the village on Saturday morning.

The village, under the jurisdiction of Kosagumuda police station, is situated 30 km away from the district headquarters town of Nabarangpur.

According to villagers, blood was oozing out from the girl's nose when they spotted her body, a police officer said.

There were injury marks at various parts of her body, the police officer said.

The girl's body was found about 300 meters away from her home, he said.

The girl's mother has alleged that her daughter was kidnapped from her house on Friday evening when she stepped out of it to attend to nature's call.

"My daughter was gang-raped and later killed by the culprits," the girl's mother alleged, adding, her daughter went missing since 9 pm on Friday.

Though the family members searched for the girl on Friday night, they failed to locate her.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress members led by party's district president, Muna Tripathy, staged a sit-in demanding stringent action against the culprits.

The angry villagers also did not allow police to take the body for post-mortem examination and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

An investigation has been initiated, the police officer said.