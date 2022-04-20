ABB India opens new robotic solution delivery facility in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Engineering major ABB India on Friday said that it has opened a new robotics facility to support the digital transformation of manufacturing in India.

The new ABB robotics solutions delivery facility will enable Indian customers to reap the benefits of Industry 4.0 including cutting-edge robotics and digitalisation technologies to help India become a resilient high-tech manufacturing economy in the world, a company statement said.

Spread over 3,600 sq mt at the ABB Nelamangala factory premises in Bengaluru, the new facility will enable ABB India to deliver robotic applications and digital solutions for a variety of Indian industries, including automotive, food and beverage, electronics and other upcoming sectors.

The facility houses a state-of-the-art shop floor that can run proof of concepts and factory acceptance tests for 1,000 ABB robots every year, which doubles the company's capacity.

This enables rapid innovation, adaption, optimisation and agile delivery of made-to-order robotics applications for Indian customers, it said.

Even with increased demand for automation, the penetration of robotics, especially in small and medium enterprises is still low in India compared to the global average, said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director of ABB India.

"With the help of the new and improved robotics facility, we will be able to share our knowledge and encourage Indian manufacturers to embrace our game changing technologies and become best-in-class manufacturers for local and global markets," he added.

The facility includes a demonstration center where the latest technologies in robotic welding, gluing and material handling will be showcased and can be used to carry out joint prove-out sessions with customers.

ABB will also integrate an ABB AbilityTM Connected Services team that can remotely monitor an installed base of ABB robots to conduct predictive maintenance and high uptime.

A new customer experience center is being set up for customers to learn about the latest in robotics technology and applications, including ABB's dedicated robot simulation and programming software, RobotStudio.

Additionally, the facility will host a paint lab where customers can run simulations of a broad range of industrial painting applications.

The ABB is one the leading suppliers of robot, robot systems and machine and factory automation solutions, having shipped over 4,00,000 robot solutions across the globe.

Designed as a complete digital ecosystem, ABB's factory of the future concept will cater to the growing demand of collaborative automation solutions, by enabling innovation of new robot applications tailormade to the Indian market, the company said. PTI



