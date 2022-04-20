Abandoned U'khand Schools To Be Developed Into Homestay Facilities

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has proposed to develop abandoned schools on the Chardham Yatra and trekking routes into homestay facilities, a move aimed at boosting tourism in the state.

A proposal to utilise abandoned schools on way to the Himalayan shrines and the trek routes as homestay facilities for pilgrims and trekkers will soon be mooted, state Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj said on Friday.

The minister also suggested that roofs of functional schools which are in need of repairs should be replaced with solar panels which will help them get subsidy besides saving electricity.

Maharaj ordered deployment of guest teachers at schools suffering from shortage of teachers and arranging funds for providing furniture, drinking water and kitchen facilities at the schools. He also announced that a total of 662 computers, two each at 331 schools of the state, will be installed. PTI