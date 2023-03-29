Aatmanirbhar Bharat: MoD contracts BEL, NSIL to boost defence capabilities

New Delhi: Wednesday, the Defense Ministry signed three contracts with Bharat Electronics Limited and NewSpace India Limited totaling roughly Rs 5,400 crore to bolster the country's defence capabilities in keeping with its aim of self-reliance.

The Indian Ministry of Defense has issued a statement saying that they have awarded BEL a contract for the purchase of an Automatic Air Defence Control and Reporting System, codenamed "Project Akashteer," in the amount of Rs 1,982 crore.

According to the report, the Indian Navy has awarded BEL a second contract worth a total of Rs 412 crore to purchase Sarang Electronic Support Measure (ESM) systems and an accompanying engineering support package from BEL's Hyderabad location.—Inputs from Agencies