Aasif Sheikh to transform into Siberian lady on Halloween

Mumbai: Actor Aasif Sheikh shared that every day on the sets of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ feels like an eternal Halloween party to him, and shared his plans for the spooky festivities this year.



Every October 31, Halloween sweeps across the globe, and it’s a universal celebration that knows no age boundaries – both the young and young-at-heart don their spookiest attire, delight in the age-old "trick-or-treat" game, expertly carve out menacing jack-o'-lanterns and come together for merry gatherings to chase away any lurking evil spirits.



Talking about the same, Aasif, who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ said: “Every day on the set feels like an eternal Halloween party (chuckles). I am practically the chameleon of the show, cosplaying as different characters left and right, turning our regular workdays into a costume carnival.”



“In my epic nine-year tenure, I have strutted around in over three hundred distinct outfits. Some of the spookiest include me channelling Annabelle and pulling off my best Joker impression. And don't get me started on my knack for playing a bhoot (ghost) - I have got haunting down to an art form,” he shared.



Aasif added: “But since it's the month of Halloween, I am all fired up to transform into a Siberian lady. I have been binging Instagram videos of her, and let me tell you, her dance moves are off-the-charts hilarious. I am secretly plotting to sneak some of that humour into our upcoming episodes - imagine a Siberian lady shaking it up on our show.”



The show airs on &TV.

—IANS