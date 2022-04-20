Aashka Goradia pens a loving post for hubby

Mumbai: Actress Aashka Goradia met her husband Brent Goble four years ago and, celebrating the occasion, the couple took to social media and penned messages for each other.

"I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where, I love you simply, without problems or pride, I love you in this way because I don''t know any other way of loving," Aashka wrote.

She also posted a picture in which Brent is seen holding her in his arms.

Brent has given a musical touch to his post. He used the lyrics of the song "I only have eyes for you" by The Flamingos to express his love for Aashka.

"4 years ago, I met you. Are there stars out tonight?

I don''t know if it''s cloudy or bright, but they all disappear from view,

cause I only have eyes for you.Happy Anniversary, my love," he wrote.

The two got married in December 2017.

