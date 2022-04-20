Aarogya Setu services resume after technical glitch

New Delhi: The services of Aarogya Setu, Coronavirus tracking mobile application, have resumed on early Wednesday after users complained of a technical glitch.

The users of the Aarogya Setu app late Tuesday faced some issues while trying to login.

"Some users have reported login errors on #AarogyaSetu. Our technical teams are on the job. We will be back soon. Sorry for the inconvenience," Aarogya Setu tweeted earlier.

After the problem was rectified, the Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app stated, "Setu is back!! (ANI)