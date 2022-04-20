AAP Will Fight U'khand 2022 Elections On Education, Healthcare, Employment Issues: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) elections in February 2022 will be fought and won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the issues of improved education, healthcare and employment. "In the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, we will advocate for three main issues -- employment, education and healthcare. The current government has failed to give jobs to the people, which is why so many people migrate to other states. The condition of government schools and hospitals in Uttarakhand is terrible and private institutions are exploitative. We will win all 70 seats and create a new Uttarakhand model of governance just like we did in Delhi," Kejriwal told ANI.

He added, "In the last three months, while we were battling the COVID-19 pandemic, many people from Uttarakhand who live in Delhi came to me and requested the AAP to contest the elections in Uttarakhand. They wanted the same government and mohalla clinic healthcare system. We conducted a survey in Uttarakhand to know how the party would be received if we contested the elections there and around 62 per cent voted in our favour." Kejriwal further said despite not having a large organisation in Uttarakhand he believed that they would win the election as the people had lost all hope in the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The Congress and BJP have had multiple chances to prove themselves. After so many years, the people of the state have lost all hope in them. Even if AAP doesn't have a large organisation, we will fight the election on hope. We believe that 1 crore people will come out to vote, not for Aam Aadmi Party or Arvind Kejriwal, but for the future of their children," he added. —ANI