AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn't promise support against Centre's ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

New Delhi: If the Congress does not commit to supporting the AAP's fight against the Centre's law on the control of administrative services in Delhi, AAP sources said the party would walk out of Friday's gathering of opposition leaders in Patna.

Bihar president Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar has asked for a conference of opposition parties to plot a united strategy to challenge the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will also be there.

One of the sources claimed on Thursday that the AAP would walk out of the meeting if the Congress did not commit its support against the legislation.—Inputs from Agencies