AAP to launch door-to-door campaign for UP panchayat polls

Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Uttar Pradesh will start door-to-door campaigning for panchayat elections to build up its brand in the hinterlands.

According to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, "We had declared our first list of candidates on the day the court struck down the state's reservation policy. So now that will have to be changed.

"However, we will be strongly backing all our candidates, and MLAs and ministers from Delhi are being called to campaign for them. Our aim is to establish our presence in the state and will focus on door-to-door campaigns and small meetings in all villages."

AAP leaders in the state are optimistic that the party would get a good response from the people.

"People in the villages have heard of Arvind Kejriwal and refer to us as the 'jhadu wali party'. We need to capitalise on this and ensure that they are able to link us with the development in Delhi. We will be extensively talking about the Delhi model of development in the campaign," said a leader.

Unlike other opposition parties who field multiple candidates in panchayat elections and then 'own' up the winning candidate, the Aam Aadmi Party will focus only on its official candidate.

The party is also hopeful because AAP and its MP Sanjay Singh have played the role of the opposition in the state and has led several protests against the Yogi Adityanath government in this past one year.

Leaders of other opposition parties have played their role mainly on Twitter or through public meetings but AAP leaders have visited villages and homes of people.

