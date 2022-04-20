AAP To Hold 'BJP Bhagao, Bhagwan Bachao' Yatra On Jan 12

Ayodhya: Setting the tone for the 2019 General elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a 'yatra' called 'BJP bhagao, bhagwan bachao' (Drive out BJP, save God) from Ayodhya to Kashi on Saturday.

Talking to UNI, state Spokesperson for AAP Sabhajeet Singh on Thursday said the 'yatra' from Ayodhya's Sarayu coast to Kashi will be taken out under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh In-charge and MP Sanjay Singh on January 12 and will culminate in Kashi on January 13.

Furnishing information about the event, he said the same was being held against the arrangements being made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government, to demolish ancient and historical temples. The 'yatra' will start from Ayodhya's Naya Ghat Rampaidi, which will travel through Sultanpur and Jaunpur, to reach Kashi.

Over 25 MLAs from New Delhi's Vidhan Sabha are also slated to take part in the journey. The AAP Spokesperson alleged that BJP government in the state was demolishing ancient Kashi temples registered in the Archaeological Department, adding that this was going on, since the past one year.

The Yogi government had also given a notice of demolishing 176 temples and homes in Ayodhya as well, Mr Singh noted, adding that it is the last notice. "Following this, the process of demolishing ancient temples will start in Ayodhya too," he said. More UNI