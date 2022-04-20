AAP to enroll one crore members in UP

Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is planning to enroll one crore members in Uttar Pradesh under its 'UP Jodo Abhiyan' from July 8 to strengthen its organisation further.





Sanjay Singh, AAP MP and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, said, "The popularity and trust in the Kejriwal model of governance is growing in Uttar Pradesh. We are launching a membership drive under the 'UP Jodo' campaign from July 8 to August 8 and we plan to enroll one crore members.









We will enrol 25,000 members in each Assembly segment and our workers will organise camps in every village. There will be no membership charges."





He further said that under the membership campaign, there will be different missed call mobile numbers for each of 403 constituencies in UP to join the party.





The party will do wall writing from June 25 to July 28 and the missed call mobile numbers will be displayed on these write-ups. There will be separate in charges for each of the zones and the campaign will be steered by state president Sabhajeet Singh.





Source: IANS



