AAP says ED should arrest and question Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel over liquor scam

New Delhi: On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party called for Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to be arrested and investigated for his suspected involvement in the state's liquor fraud.

Anwar Dhebar, brother of Congress politician and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, was arrested by the federal agency on Saturday in connection with the alleged scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed in a remand application filed in a special court that a gang of high-level state government officials, private persons and political executives had committed a "massive scam" in the spirits trade in Chhattisgarh.—Inputs from Agencies