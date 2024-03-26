AAP protestors detained outside Patel Chowk metro station; BJP demands Delhi CM resignation

AAP's protest against Kejriwal's arrest leads to detentions and heightened security in Delhi. BJP demands resignation amid allegations of diversion from liquor policy scam. Metro stations close as tensions escalate.

New Delhi [India]: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protestors were detained outside Patel Chowk metro station on Tuesday while protesting against the arrest of its convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Among those who were detained included Punjab Minister and AAP leader Harjot Singh Bains.

Earlier, the Delhi police in announcements outside the Patel Chowk Metro station said no permission has been granted for protests, Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in an area, has been imposed and that the area should be cleared within five minutes.

Security had been heightened with the deployment of police outside Patel Chowk metro station, in view of AAP's PM residence 'gherao' protest against the arrest of Delhi chief minister Kejriwal in a liquor policy case.

Meanwhile, the BJP also held a protest in the national capital demanding the resignation of Kejriwal as chief minister.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "They want to divert the attention from the alcohol scam. They keep saying that they are getting orders (from jail)... Arvind Kejriwal is doing drama from the ED custody. I have given a written complaint to the LG and ED director that action should be taken on the false letter that they had produced... The way gangsters and extortionists operate gangs from jail, they want to operate the CM office... A corrupt like Arvind Kejriwal cannot be the CM. He has to resign."

In view of the call by the Aam Aadmi Party for a 'gherao' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to reigster their protest, Paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gear have been deployed on the road leading to the prime minister's residence and outside the Patel Chowk metro station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "No permission has been granted (to AAP for protest). We have made sufficient deployment at the PM residence and Patel Chowk metro station to maintain law and order. No march or demonstration will be allowed. No routes diversions done."

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station will continue to remain closed until further notice in view of the Aam Adami Party's call to 'gherao' of Prime Minister residence against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the DMRC, gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro Station will also remain closed till further notice.

A rally will be organised by the INDIA bloc on March 31 against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 night in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

Arvind Kejriwal was on March 22, remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days, i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, last year the ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

—ANI