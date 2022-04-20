AAP MPs raise slogans against farm laws in front of PM

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs on Friday raised slogans inside the Central Hall of the Parliament in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the rollback of the three farm laws, when the premier was offering floral tributes to former Prime Minister late Atal Bihar Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attached a video of him and other party MPs raising slogans against the farm laws.

In the video, the AAP MPs could be heard raising the slogan "withdraw the farm laws".

Later in the day, AAP Lok Sabha MP Bahgwant Mann said, "At the Central Hall of the Parliament, we raised slogans in front of the Prime MInister demanding immediate rollback of the anti-farmer laws."

He said the Prime Minister is so egoistic that he did not even listen to them.

Mann said that after the celebration of Vajpayee's birth anniversary, they tried to reach out to the Prime Minister.

"We raised slogans reiterating the demands of the farmers. Modi goes to Gujarat to meet the farmers of his choice, but he does not go to meet thousands of farmers sitting 20 km away from his house," Mann said.

Mann said that at one hand the BJP government is saying that it is ready to amend these laws and talk to the farmers, but on the other hand it is praising these laws.

The AAP MP also accused the BJP and the Congress of having a nexus between them. "Congress is protesting only to show off, that's why Congress leaders present in the Central Hall did not raise their voice for the farmers today," Mann claimed.

--IANS