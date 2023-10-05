AAP MP Sanjay Singh to be produced before court by ED officials shortly

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case on Wednesday, will be produced shortly before the Rouse Avenue Court by the ED officials.



Sanjay Singh's father Dinesh Singh has also arrived at the Rouse Avenue Court.

Sanjay Singh was taken into custody after a day-long interrogation by ED officials at his Delhi residence. He was later brought to the ED office on Wednesday.



Earlier in the day, AAP workers and supporters who were protesting the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh were detained by the police in Mumbai.



The Aam Aadmi party has been protesting in several parts of India after the arrest of Sanjay Singh. AAP workers staged a protest in the national capital at the Aam Aadmi Party office and demanded his release.



Several senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party including Atishi, and Reena Gupta raised slogans against the BJP and demanded the release of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.



Special CP Law and Order Dependra Pathak said, "It is a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party. The crowd is gathering gradually. Police are present here to maintain the law and order professionally. We are in communication with the organisers. We will make sure that law and order are maintained. We will try to contain the protestors."



Speaking on Sanjay Singh's arrest and the raids by Central agencies, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai targeted the BJP and said "This is going to continue till the 2024 elections unless the BJP loses".



AAP workers earlier staged a massive protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow over the ED raids conducted at Sanjay Singh's residence.



Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal condemned Singh's arrest stating, "The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows Modi ji's nervousness. They will arrest many more opposition leaders till the elections".



Also, the AAP MP's arrest triggered sharp reactions from the leaders of the INDIA alliance.



Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha said, "It is not the ED that has arrested Sanjay Singh, he has been arrested by the unit of BJP that comprises ED-IT-CBI. Dark days have begun...In this era of dictatorship, jo dar gaya wo mar gaya. The dictators themselves are scared. This fear will be retaliated against soon".



Notably, Sanjay Singh is the third prominent leader of the AAP, after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, to be arrested by a central agency.

—ANI