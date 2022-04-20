AAP MP owns up to conducting caste survey in UP

Lucknow: An FIR has been lodged at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow regarding telephonic calls being made to people to find out whether the state government was 'casteist'.

According to reports, a number of people in the state received a call on Tuesday in which they were asked whether the Yogi government cared only for the interests of particular castes.

The calls created a political flutter and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP, Sanjay Singh, tweeted on Wednesday owning up to the fact that he had organised the survey.

The AAP MP said that he had learnt of the FIR against the number from which the calls were coming and was ready to face investigation and interrogation in the matter.

"We are simply asking people whether or not they consider this government to be working on caste lines. It is not a crime to kill Brahmins, it is not a crime to kill Dalits but it is a crime in UP to even ask if the government is casteist or not," he said.

Singh added that the state government should stop wasting people's hard-earned money on investigations.

Sanjay Singh, in recent weeks, has been booked in about 10 cases for his remarks against the Chief Minister and the state government.

