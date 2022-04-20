AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha appointed as Bihar in-charge

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday appointed its senior leader Sanjeev Jha as the state in-charge for Bihar and the party's Delhi Purvanchal Organisation.

AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Jha, who is the MLA from north-east Delhi's Burari constituency.

"I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal for giving me the responsibility as the in-charge for Bihar. I will work round the clock to strengthen the party in the state," Jha said.

Jha, 41, who hails from Madhubani district in Bihar, belongs to the Maithil-Bhramin community. His father was an employee of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). He did his schooling from the M.Y.N. High School in Shambhuar. He subsequently attended R.K. College In Madhubani district.

Following the formation of AAP in late 2012, Jha was elected as an MLA in December 2013 after he defeated BJP candidate Krishan Tyagi by 10,351 votes from the Burari constituency.

He had also served as the Chairman of the District Development Committee (Central District).

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, which resulted in a landslide victory for AAP, Jha was again elected from Burari with over 67,950 votes (second highest margin in Delhi).

Later, Jha was appointed as the spokesperson and Prabhari of Bihar and Jharkhand by AAP. In 2016, the Delhi government appointed Jha as the Parliamentary Secretary of Transport.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Jha defeated the JD(U) candidate by over 88,158 votes (the highest recorded margin in the history of Delhi polls).

Jha has now been appointed as a member of the Delhi Jal Board. He is also serving as the Chairman of the Government Assurance Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

