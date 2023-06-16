    Menu
    States & UTs

    AAP MLA Manuke 'usurped' NRI house, alleges Cong leader Partap Bajwa; legislator denies charge

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June16/ 2023

    Chandigarh: Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, an MLA for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was accused by Congress politician Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday of illegally occupying a home belonging to a non-resident Indian (NRI) in Jagraon.

    Bajwa, who was accompanied by party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, stated that a Canadian woman named Amarjit Kaur, 76, had filed a complaint with the Ludhiana police, stating that she suspected Manuke of illegally occupying her home in Jagraon.

    Bajwa added that the case is a clear example of "corruption and abuse of power" because Manuke had "usurped" the residence as the complaint alleges.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :AAP MLA Manuke Cong Bajwa Amarjit Kaur
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in