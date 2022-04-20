AAP MLA Booked For Visiting Hathras After Testing Covid Positive

Hathras: Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar has been booked under the Epidemic Act, after he visited the Hathras victim's family having tested positive for Covid.

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said on Wednesday that Kuldeep Kumar had taken to Twitter on September 29 to announce that 'due to my mild fever for the last two days, today I got Covid-19 test done, the report of which has come out to be positive, due to which I will be at home in isolation. Whoever has met me in the last 2-3 days should also get his test done'.

Six days after he tested positive for the virus, Kumar went to meet the victim's family.

On October 5, he had posted a video after meeting the family of the Hathras victim and wrote, "I have just returned after meeting the family of the Hathras victim. An atmosphere of fear is being created in the family. This is a murder of democracy and the constitution. There is no law in Yogi raj in Uttar Pradesh, jungle raj is going on!" —IANS