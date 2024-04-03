    Menu
    AAP leaders to go on fast against Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest

    The Hawk
    April3/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    AAP leaders announce a fasting dharna at Jantar Mantar on April 7 to protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Gopal Rai urges a nationwide fast, inviting various organizations to join in solidarity.

    AAP leaders fasting dharna at Jantar Mantar

    New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will sit on a fasting dharna at Jantar Mantar on April 7 in protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

    Addressing a press conference, Rai, who is also a Cabinet Minister in the Kejriwal government, gave a call for a nationwide fast against the arrest of the party national convener.

    "If you are against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister, you can fast against it on April 7. You can hold the collective fast anywhere - at home, in your city, anywhere," he said.

    Rai said that the top leadership of the party was arrested with an 'aim to finish AAP'.

    "On April 7, Delhi government ministers, AAP MPs, MLAs, councillors and office-bearers will hold a fast at Jantar Mantar. This will be an open event and student organisations, farmer bodies, traders can come and participate in it," he said.

    Kejriwal was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has been sent to judicial custody till April 15.

    —PTI

