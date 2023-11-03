AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves SC against HC order upholding his arrest by ED

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order that upheld his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.



On October 20, the Delhi High Court dismissed Singh’s plea while upholding his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case registered by the agency in its ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.



On October 13, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court had sent Singh to 14 days’ judicial custody in the case.



Singh has challenged his arrest by and remand to the ED saying that the grounds of arrest were not given to him by the financial probe agency. On October 10, the ED had sought his further custody from Judge Nagpal on the grounds that his behaviour was totally non-cooperative with regard to the source of acquisition of some confidential documents of the ED pertaining to this case.



The other grounds on which the ED sought Singh’s custody were that he refused to acknowledge or sign the Call Detail Record (CDR) of his mobile number in respect to the calls appearing between the said number and the number of co-accused, Amit Arora.



It was further submitted that the digital data of around 200 GB has been recovered during the course of the fresh search and the same is yet to be analysed and the task of confrontation of the accused with the said digital data is not completed.



On the other hand, senior advocate Rebecca John, who argued for Singh, claimed that the ED had no grounds for seeking an extension of his custody in the case. The financial probe agency on October 4 arrested Singh after carrying out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area.

