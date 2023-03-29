AAP leader gets interim protection in SC/ST Act case, HC delays probe

Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Executive member and Mumbai unit president Preeti Sharma Menon and another party worker were granted interim protection from any coercive action by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday in connection with a case filed against them under the stringent SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The probe into the matter was also put on hold for four weeks by a division bench consisting of Justices S B Shukre and Miling Sathaye.

Menon and her party colleague Manu Pillai have filed a petition asking the bench to dismiss the FIR (first information report) issued against them.—Inputs from Agencies