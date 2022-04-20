AAP leader, 2 others booked by Uttar Pradesh Police

Gorakhpur: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and two other have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly making remarks against a community.

Speaking to ANI, Ravindra Kumar Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur said, "Rahul Shankar Dubey, advocate had filed an FIR on August 16, against Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh and two others for commenting against a community in a press conference."

"A case has been registered under section 502 of Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on," added Singh. (ANI)