AAP launches pan-India 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' poster campaign

NewDelhi: According to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit chairman Gopal Rai, posters with the motto "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" were released on Thursday, and banners in many languages have been erected in 22 states.

The goal of the campaign, according to Rai, is to let everyone in the country know that the BJP has not delivered on its promises to the people.

"This campaign aims at sending the message across the nation about how the BJP has failed to fulfil its promises. Promises made to farmers have not been fulfilled yet. Instead of resolving the problems, the BJP is just trying to end democracy. So far, 22 states have put up these posters in different languages," his words.—Inputs from Agencies