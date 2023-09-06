AAP knows fighting polls alone and winning them too: Punjab CM Mann

Ludhiana: Bhagwant Mann, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and chief minister of Punjab, made the remark on Wednesday after one of his cabinet ministers opposed an electoral tie-up with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

After taking off from Ludhiana and heading for Hindon, Mann spoke with the press.

After receiving a resounding mandate in Punjab, Mann responded to a query about an alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by saying that his party has been making decisions in the interest of the people.—Inputs from Agencies