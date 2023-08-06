AAP issues whip to RS MPs to oppose Delhi Amendment Bill

New Delhi: On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a three-line whip to all of its Rajya Sabha (RS) MPs, ordering them to be present in the House on Monday and Tuesday, when the Central Government will propose the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill.

On Monday, Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister India, is expected to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha.

“All members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 A.M onwards until the adjournment of the House from 7th August to 8th August 2023, without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as most important,” reads the AAP letter.

Lok Sabha has already passed this bill.

Congress-associated opposition parties are trying to halt the "National Capital Territory of Delhi Government (Amendment) Bill" in the Rajya Sabha.

There has been a call for all opposition parties to vote no on this bill. But the government claims it has enough support in the Rajya Sabha to pass this bill.—Inputs from Agencies