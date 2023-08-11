AAP hits out at Centre over suspension of its MPs from both Houses of Parliament

New Delhi: On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party blasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for suspending its members of parliament from both houses of parliament, saying that the Narendra Modi-led federal government was using a "dictatorial approach" to muzzle the opposition. The AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude, and contemptuous conduct" Upper House lawmakers voted to keep prominent AAP leader Sanjay Singh out of action pending the findings of the privileges committee. On July 24, just four days into the new Monsoon session, Singh was removed from his position.

After the adoption of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill on August 3, Sushil Kumar Rinku, the AAP's sole Lok Sabha MP, tore some documents in the well of the House and flung them in the direction of Speaker Om Birla.

The regulations have been broken by the decision to extend Sanjay Singh's suspension. This is a dictatorship. N D Gupta, a member of the AAP's Rajya Sabha, recently informed reporters that the prime minister is "frustrated" at a news conference with other AAP lawmakers. He explained that Singh had been suspended for the rest of the Monsoon session in accordance with Rule 256, which states that Singh's suspension cannot be extended beyond current session.—Inputs from Agncies