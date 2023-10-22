AAP Dissolves All Of Its Units In Uttarakhand, New Appointments To Follow

New Dehli: The Aam Aadm Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the dissolution of all of its units in Uttarakhand.

The new appointments will be announced soon, the party said. "The Aam Aadmi Party hereby dissolves the present organisation of Uttarakhand state with immediate effect. We thank all office bearers for their contribution so far. New office bearers will be appointed soon", said the AAP in a post on 'X'.

Earlier, after its dismal performance in the Uttarakhand assembly elections in 2022, the party dissolved the state unit. This is the second time after the state assembly polls that the party has promulgated the dissolution of its state unit. In the 70-member legislative assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party holds 49 seats, the Congress owns 19 seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party has two seats, and the AAP however failed to open its "account". —ANI