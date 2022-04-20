AAP Demands CM Yogi's Resignation For Children's Death

New Delhi: Accusing the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government of "criminal negligence" that led to the death of over 60 children in a Gorakhpur hospital, the AAP on Monday said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign and be booked on murder charges.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said he visited the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur and conditions there was not good. He said there was enough evidence to suggest that the children's deaths were a case of "murder" due to "criminal negligence".

He said the company supplying oxygen had informed the authorities concerned, including the Principal of the medical college and the Health Minister, at regular intervals about the pending dues and of stopping the oxygen supply. He said that on April 5, Pushpa Sales -- the company which supplied liquid oxygen to the hospital -- wrote to the Principal regarding non-payment of dues and its inability to supply the oxygen if the dues were not cleared.

The copies of this letter were sent to Chief Minister Adityanath, state Health Minister Siddhartha Nath Singh, Director General Health Services and the Principal Secretary - Medical Education.

He added that on August 9, the company wrote another letter to Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon, saying it was not being paid and the dues till August 8, 2017 stood at around Rs 68 lakh.

For the last six months the company had been telling the medical college Principal about the non-payment through letters, e-mails, phone calls and legal notices, so that the oxygen supply could continue uninterrupted.

"They all (Chief Minister, Health Minister and officials) knew that payment was not being made to the company due to which it could stop supply. Despite that if the oxygen supply arrangements were not made in the medical college, then it is clearly a case of criminal negligence and murder of innocent children," Singh said.

"An effort is being made to brush the matter under the carpet. Whoever responsible -- be it the Chief Minister, Health Minister or the medical college Principal -- should be booked on murder charges," the AAP leader said.

Another AAP leader Ashutosh said these letters established the culpability of Chief Minister Adityanath in the Gorakhpur kids' deaths.

"Yogi should resign as CM, because he has no right to hold the post now," Ashutosh demanded.

"Adityanath, Health Minister and the Medical Education Minister all said that the deaths were not due to oxygen supply shortage. Then what these letters - written to the authorities regarding payment of dues else the supply would be interrupted - were about?" Singh asked.

He said the AAP would not keep mum on the issue as he had filed an RTI petition in this connection.

"As soon as I get the reply to the RTI, I will even go to the court to get the culprits booked on murder charges," Singh said.