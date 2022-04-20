AAP's Women Wing meets Manisha Gulati against Chandigarh police

Male police personnel misbehaved with women protesters: Rajwinder Kaur Thiara

Mohali (The Hawk): A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) women leaders on Tuesday submitted a complaint with the Punjab State Women Commission against the mistreatment and misbehavior with the party’s women activists by the Chandigarh police during the recent protest against the BJP; seeking action against the accused policemen and civil officials. The delegation led by AAP’s Women Wing state president Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, met the chairperson of Punjab State Women Commission, Manisha Gulati, at her office and filed a complaint in this regard.

Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and co-president Baljinder Kaur said that on August 25, the women leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a peaceful protest in Chandigarh against attacks on women and the farmers by the BJP goons in Punjab and across the country. They said that in order to stop the protesters, the Chandigarh police had deployed male police personnel instead of female police personnel and these personnel misbehaved with the protesting women. “Not only that, but the police used water cannons on women protesters, injuring dozens of volunteers with their clothes being torn,” they added.

The AAP leaders alleged, “The behavior of the Chandigarh police was highly reprehensible and unfortunate. The police officials misbehaved with the female protesters, which is legally and morally wrong. Police personnel also did not spare the aged protesters and used batons on them.” Demanding the intervention of the Punjab State Women Commission in the case of this deplorable behavior of the police with the women activists; the AAP women leaders appealed for stern action against the guilty police officials and personnel and civil servants on duty.

They said that the Commission’s Chairperson Manisha Gulati assured the delegation that a notice would be sent to the Chandigarh administration in this regard and a report would be sought from the administration within three days. After this the next course of action will be taken. The AAP women's wing delegation included state joint secretary Swaranjit Kaur Baltana, advocate Amardeep Kaur, district president Mohali Kashmir Kaur and district secretary Mohali Prabhjot Kaur.