Aamod at Dalhousie: Pristine location with picturesque view

Dalhousie: A resort that promotes strict eco-tourism principles, offers tailor-made services to suit customised needs of guests and lets you enjoy the pristine view of the Himalayas - Aamod Resort in Dalhousie is a peaceful abode for those in search of a weekend gateway away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The resort, located on a ridge of one of the hilltops of the lower Himalayas and touching the fringes of the Kalatop wild life sanctuary, is located in Ala village, approximately five kilometres from Dalhousie, on the road to Khajjiar. It's a must-visit place for those who appreciate nature's bounty. The resort's USP is its "pristine location offering a picturesque view", says Gaurav Jain, managing director of Aamod Resorts. "The fact that Aamod is near major tourist destinations, yet away from the crowd and hustle bustle, makes the resort an ideal getaway retreat," Jain told IANS. The resort not only offers fantastic views of the magnificent Pir Panjal range, which is snow-clad all the year round, but also offers a tranquil environment. A high point of the property is promotion of eco-tourism along with unique offerings and tailored experiences. The resort offers an amalgamation of natural beauty with all modern-day comforts across 15 cottages/rooms. The accommodation at the resort has been built without disturbing the ecosystem and without felling trees. Not only this, the interiors and furnishings have an old world charm and rustic flavour, combined with contemporary ideas of comfortable living. "The resort follows strict ecotourism principles in its establishment and operations and offers a perfect blend of untouched surroundings with modern-day comforts in all its cottages," Jain said. "The team strives at offering bespoke experiences suiting each guest's preferences -- for instance, guests can choose any place within the property and our team can set up a table to offer complete solitude and exquisite dining pleasure there," he added. At the destination, you can also choose from an eclectic array of dining and entertainment options -- an all-day dining restaurant, a bar named Colonial and recreational facilities with a collection of indoor activities and games. For bookworms, a well-stocked library is quite a treat at the retreat! Unlike many other tourist resorts, this place focusses on the domestic market rather than on foreigners. Also, as much as 95 percent of its staff is from Himachal itself in an attempt to provide employment to locals. "Given the rapid growth and increasing quality consciousness of the domestic market, we have been focussed on this segment right from inception and this is very feasible and increasingly more attractive," said Jain. Once you step out of the resort, you can explore several vantage points that offer excellent views of the twists and turns of the river Ravi finding its way through the mountains. A trip to Khajjiar, Kalatop sanctuary, Dainkund, Panchpulla, Satdhara and Jot can easily be planned from Dalhousie. Khajjiar, popularly known as the mini Switzerland of India, is 17 km from Aamod towards Chamba. The ideal time to visit this place is between April and June in summer and from January to March in winter. Getting there: * Location: The resort is well connected by road to Pathankot (80 km), Amritsar (188 km), Jalandhar (192 km) and Chandigarh (352 km). To reach Aamod @Dalhousie from Delhi and other prominent cities via rail, Pathankot (2 hours drive) is the closest mainline railhead. Gaggal Airport is 120 km away from Dalhousie. The nearest international airport is Amritsar. * Tariff: Deluxe Room Rs.7,000 per night; Super Deluxe Room Rs.9,000 per night; Deluxe Suite Rs.11,000 (per four adults per night).