Aamna Sharif Shares Scary Situation For Family After Staff Member Tested Covid-19 Positive



Mumbai: Actress Aamna Sharif on Tuesday opened up on how her life changed after a member of her staff tested positive for Covid-19.

"Times are difficult, the path ahead is even tougher, decisions are foggy and panic continues to multiply and spread faster than the virus itself. As some of you may know, one of my staff members, who used to take care of me on sets, tested positive recently after which my whole family too went through testing. While we have been washing groceries and bags, sanitizing every-thing that comes into the house, the fear multiples 'n' number of times when the virus creeps into your space, your home, your life.

—IANS