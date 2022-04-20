Aamir would realise his mistake: Sondhi

Phagwara: Former Indian wrestling coach P R Sondhi has conveyed his 'displeasure' to film star Aamir Khan for allegedly demeaning the character of wrestling coach in Aamir-starrer 'Dangal' and hoped the super star would realise his mistake.



Phagwara-based Sondhi, who had trained the Phogat sisters ahead of their participation in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, is miffed with the film makers for showing a character modelled after him in a poor light.

Sondhi expressed his displeasure for demeaning the character of wrestling coach in the film during a telephonic conversation with Aamir yesterday, he said here today.

"I told Aamir that the film was good and will boost sports, especially wrestling, particularly in North India, besides its being a feminist statement on equality of girls with boys in a region where the social evil of female foeticide was prevalent," he said.

However, I also told Aamir that portrayal of the coach in negative role had hurt him (Sondhi) hugely, he said. "I also told him that Aamir or Director Nitesh Tiwari should have talked to him about it," he said.

Sondhi had met Aamir during the shooting of 'Dangal' in Ludhiana.

"We discussed wrestling but nothing about the portrayal of coach was discussed," Sondhi claimed.

He said Aamir heard him patiently during his telephonic conversation.

"I hope Aamir will again ring me up to clear my objection to the 'villainous' portrayal of coach as it had downgraded coaches as a class and (he) will say sorry for it," he said.

"Aamir is a good actor, good film maker and a good person. I am his fan. I don't know how he has committed this mistake," he said.

The film 'Dangal' is based on the life of Haryana wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his two daughters Geeta and Babita who had won gold and silver medals respectively in the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi.

In the movie, Sondhi's character ? P R Kadam played by Girish Kulkarni ? is shown locking up Mahavir Phogat, portrayed by Aamir, in a store room during Geeta's gold medal bout in the 55kg category.

"No such thing happened at all," said Sondhi emphatically.

"There were five other coaches. There were wrestling officials and media. If anything like it had happened, it must have been picked by media," argued Sondhi.

"Besides, Mahavir is a thorough gentleman who never interfered during coaching of his daughters who were trained alongwith other girls," he said.

He said he was aware that few fictional events were added to make the film entertaining, but it should not have been at his expense.

The 70-year-old Sondhi runs 'RPD Olympic Wrestling Academy' here after his retirement.





UNI



