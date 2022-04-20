Aamir too hot to handle for Sunny Leone

Mumbai:�Actress Sunny Leone finds Bollywood's 'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan 'hot' in all forms -- be it fat or fit. The actor, who has beefed up for his forthcoming film "Dangal", was humbled and thanked Sunny for the "kind" words. The actress, known for being bold on screen, was in awe with Aamir's physique in an advertisement, and couldn't resist tweeting about it. "Hey @aamir_khan saw you in the Snapdeal Ad. Motte (fat) or not, you still look hot! Love you," Sunny had tweeted earlier this week. Responding to the "Ek Paheli Leela" actress, Aamir posted: "Thank you @SunnyLeone, you are too kind. Love." Aamir has been in news for his weight fluctuations for his film projects and that has raised concerns in the family over his health. SRK to visit 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' set in London It will be a sort of reunion for Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, but behind the camera! The superstar will be flying to London to meet Karan, who is busy shooting for "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" there. The actor, who shares a close camaraderie with the filmmaker, took to Twitter to share his plans to visit him, and asked Karan to keep his "dark coffee" ready. Shah Rukh will be going on the sets on Saturday. "@karanjohar how is your shoot going. Will come on the sets on Saturday give me some dark coffee," SRK posted. Karan is shooting with Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor for the film. Produced by Fox Star India and Dharma Productions, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" will also feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on Diwali next year. It's New York calling for Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor has packed his bags and left for New York. The actor took the virtual route to update his fans and followers to share his travel plans. The son of producer Boney Kapoor kept the guessing game on by vaguely sharing that his purpose of travel is "for a cause". "See you in 15 hours NEW YORK CITY! Flying in for a cause... can't wait... NYC here I come... yippee kaye yay," Arjun tweeted. On the professional front, after facing recent failures with movies like "Tevar" and "Gunday", the actor will be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in "Ki and Ka".