Aamir Khan: Have lot of expectations from 'Sultan'

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday said that he is eagerly awaiting Salman Khan's next film 'Sultan' and has lot of expectations from it. "Salman's films are always good, so I have lot of expectations from 'Sultan'. Like how all wait with bated breaths for his films, I too wait for it. Definitely it'll be a very good film," said Aamir at the screening of Sonam Kapoor's film 'Neerja'. Salman plays a wrestler from Haryana in 'Sultan', also starring Aamir's 'PK' heroine Anushka Sharma. Incidentally, Aamir too plays a wrestler in his next film 'Dangal'.While Salman earlier shared pictures with a moustache, he has been recently sharing pictures with his clean-shaven look. Aamir had also shared pictures of him with grey hair and overweight physique. But he is all set to lose the excess flab. About his physique in 'Dangal', he said, "(It's) Not like '3 Idiots', but similar to 'Ghajini'. I gained 25 kilos in 6 months and the shooting of my overweight self has been completed. The same character is younger in the beginning of the film when he is a national champion wrestler like Sushil Kumar ji." "I've been working hard on that look, it'll take 4-6 months to get there," Aamir said. "Sultan" is slated for an Eid release while 'Dangal' is set for a Christmas release this year.