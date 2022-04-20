Aamir Khan unveils 'Secret Superstar' poster

The poster of Zaira Wasim-starrer "Secret Superstar" was released today by the film's producer, superstar Aamir Khan.
The musical film, about a girl who aspires to be a singer, has been directed by Aamir's former assistant Advait Chandan.
The poster, which was shared by Aamir on social media, sees a school girl walking with a backpack. A microphone is seen peeking out of her bag.
Aamir also features in the film alongside his "Dangal" co-star.
The teaser of "Secret Superstar" was released in December last year.