Aamir Khan unveils 'Secret Superstar' poster

The poster of Zaira Wasim-starrer "Secret Superstar" was released today by the film's producer, superstar Aamir Khan.





The musical film, about a girl who aspires to be a singer, has been directed by Aamir's former assistant Advait Chandan.





The poster, which was shared by Aamir on social media, sees a school girl walking with a backpack. A microphone is seen peeking out of her bag.





Aamir also features in the film alongside his "Dangal" co-star.





The teaser of "Secret Superstar" was released in December last year.