Aamir Khan turns back time again for 'Dangal'

Mumbai:�He once reversed his body clock for the role of an engineering student in "3 Idiots", and superstar Aamir Khan has again travelled back in the time to play younger version of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in his upcoming film "Dangal". The biopic revolves around Haryanvi wrestler Phogat, who taught the sport to his daughters Babita Kumari and Geeta. The 51-year-old Aamir is set to start filming, in next two days, the scenes where he is required to look young. Sharing on Twitter a photo of himself sporting a moustache and looking beefed-up, Aamir wrote, "2 days to go before I shoot for young Mahaveer..." The picture not only garnered praise from the "PK" star's fans but also from his colleagues in Bollywood. "That's Incredible @aamir_khan - how do you do it every time," tweeted actor Riteish Deshmukh. "Been witness to this transformation in gym!. Amazing dedication and focus!" posted actress Lara Dutta. "Hero" actor Sooraj Pancholi wrote, "#MondayMotivation #goals #inspiration @aamir_khan sir." "Dangal", also features TV star Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, has been directed by "Bhootnath Returns" fame helmer Nitesh Tiwari. Aamir has also co-produced the movie.