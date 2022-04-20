Aamir Khan to shed extra kilos for 'Dangal'

Mumbai:After putting on huge weight for 'Dangal', the next big challenge for superstar Aamir Khan is to shed extra kilos and get into shape "like wrestler Sushil Kumar" to shoot some parts of the film. In the Nitesh Tiwari-helmed sports drama, Aamir portrays the role of a Haryana-based wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who taught wrestling to his daughters, Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat. "I have put on weight for 'Dangal' and have to reduce it as well. I am a national level wrestler like Sushil Kumar ji. I had to put on 25 kgs, so have to now reduce 25 kgs and not just that make it look like Sushil Kumar...muscular, low-fat," Aamir told reporters here at the press conference of 10-year celebration of film "Rang De Basanti". The "3 Idiots" star, who was seen in a beefed up look at events till now, has started the exercise to lose weight to shoot some portions of "Dangal". "The phase of being overweight and elderly is about to get over. The process has started and my weight has started reducing now...I have started losing weight. My big challenge is to come back into shape like how my body was in 'Ghajini' or 'Dhoom 3'," he said. The 50-year-old actor said shooting of "Dangal" is almost 90 per cent over. The upcoming biographical sports drama is scheduled to release on December 23.