Aamir Khan to play an alcoholic in film post 'Dangal'?

New Delhi: Aamir Khan who recently turned 50 is in no mood to slow down when it comes to work and dedication. While he is busy preparing for his next `Dangal`, reports suggest that Mr Perfectionist will essay the role of an alcoholic in his next film. When it comes to trying and exploring different genres, Aamir gives his best. If one may recall his last venture, `PK` sounded more like `peekay`. And now he might step into the shoes of a drunkard character. In �Dangal�, Aamir's role is said to be inspired by wrestler Mahavir Phogat. Peekay or not, his fans know that the 50 year-old actor will not disappoint them.