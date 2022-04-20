    Menu
    Lifestyle

    Aamir Khan joins Instagram on birthday

    April20/ 2022


    Superstar Aamir Khan made his Instagram debut on his birthday by sharing a picture of his mother.

    The actor over a series of nine posts, uploaded a collage merging to be an image of his mother, Zeenat Hussain.
    The "Dangal" star, who enjoys a massive social media following through Facebook and Twitter, already has 241k followers on the photo-sharing website.
    Aamir, 53, was shooting in Jodhpur for his upcoming periodic drama "Thugs of Hindostan," but flew down to Mumbai to be with his family on his birthday. —PTI

    Categories :LifestyleTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in