Aamir Khan joins Instagram on birthday

Superstar Aamir Khan made his Instagram debut on his birthday by sharing a picture of his mother.

The actor over a series of nine posts, uploaded a collage merging to be an image of his mother, Zeenat Hussain.

The "Dangal" star, who enjoys a massive social media following through Facebook and Twitter, already has 241k followers on the photo-sharing website.

Aamir, 53, was shooting in Jodhpur for his upcoming periodic drama "Thugs of Hindostan," but flew down to Mumbai to be with his family on his birthday. —PTI



