Aamir Khan, Jackie Chan To Start In ' Kung Fu Yoga'

Beijing:"Kung Fu Yoga", a perfect combination of Chinese martial arts and Indian culture, will star Jackie Chan and Aamir Khan, 49. Also, Wong Kar Wai will be the executive producer of a film on Xuan Zang, a noted Buddhist monk during the Tang dynasty (618-907), who made an arduous journey to India to study Buddhism. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping today accompanied Modi to the Wild Goose Pagoda in Xian in honour of Xuan Zang. Jackie Chan is highly popular in India.His latest film "Dragon Blade" and Wong's "The Grandmaster" have been released in India, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Another co-production, "Da Nao Tian Zhu" (Causing havoc in India) will become the first film directed by Chinese film star Wang Baoqiang. All the three films are commissioned under a ground- breaking filmmaking agreement between China and India, established during Jinping's 2014 India visit. Co-production films will help Indian films gain access to China by circumventing a quota system for imported films. It is also expected to benefit Chinese films.Though no match for the success of Hollywood, Bollywood films have also gained popularity in China in recent years. Since 2014, four Indian films were released in Chinese cinemas while another 14 were shown on the movie channel of state broadcaster China Central Television. China also has imported more than a dozen Indian TV series.The three co-productions were jointly announced by China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television and the Indian Embassy in China.